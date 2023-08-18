'Elevated heat warning' in place for Lethbridge

A current heat warning in place for Lethbridge will be upgraded because of special air quality statements that were issued in response to wildfire smoke.

In a Friday release, city officials said that despite cooler conditions in central Alberta, there is expected to be extreme heat continuing in some southern regions.

Anyone feeling the effects of the hot weather should take precautions, officials said.

"Although air pollution and smoke can be harmful to your health, extreme heat is more dangerous. Whenever possible, keeping cool should always be your priority," the city said in a statement.

Conditions are expected to cool down by Saturday.

Further information on staying cool can be found on the province's website.