

CTV Calgary Staff





Firefighters are on scene of a residential fire in the community of Monterey Park.

Three homes were destroyed in the blaze which occurred on the 0-100 block of Los Alamos Crescent N.E. at about 1:45 p.m.

Residents of one home knocked on their neighbours’ doors to let alert them so they could get outside to safety.

“I thought it was crazy people who came to knock on the door. I opened the door and my neighbour was there she was crying she said call 9-1-1 but I didn’t have my phone and by the time I go grab my phone and my key the house was on fire,” says Nazir Qureni.

A transit bus was brought in to shelter residents who have been impacted by the fire.

EMS have not transported anyone from the scene.

We are currently assisting Calgary Fire Department with a three home fire in #MontereyPark. They are asking people to avoid the area as the smoke is very toxic. #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 10, 2018