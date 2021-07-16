CALGARY -- Thick smoke and hazy conditions are raising concerns for Calgary seniors, young children and pregnant women, who are more prone to suffering from respiratory problems.

A special air quality statement has been issued by Environment Canada for the city and much of the surrounding areas, including mountain parks.

Wildfires in B.C. are causing visibility issues and air quality levels are projected to be high at the seven out of 10 range as of Friday evening and throughout much of the weekend.

EMS Education Officer, Stuart Brideaux says his team is already seeing extra calls for people struggling to breathe, adding that time spent outdoors should be kept to a minimum if possible.

“It's a reminder to people that if you are going to be outside and especially if you're exerting yourself, whether it's recreation or work, just to pace yourself,” Brideaux said.

“One or two days of poor quality is usually not that much of a concern, but as things begin to progress over several days, it becomes more of a nuisance for someone who has a general underlying condition.”

SENIORS MOST VULNERABLE

Seniors are among the most vulnerable population in need of support.

Lori Paine, the executive director of the Calgary Seniors’ Resource Society, said it’s important to look after the elderly as heat stroke and exhaustion are major issues in the summertime.

“We encourage people to drink water, reach out for help if they need some help and if it's a neighbor or family, don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Paine said.

“Seniors have been isolated, I think they're isolated even more and they don't want to go out or get too hot so they can't get around and they get tired easily.”

Paine added that help lines through senior connect are open 24/7, including the Distress Centre available at 403-269-5445.

The Seniors’ Resource Society works with about 40,000 seniors who live independently and prioritizes those living alone or with pets in extreme weather conditions.