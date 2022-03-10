Emergency vehicles to park along Deerfoot Trail as part of roadside safety reminder

Police units, ambulances, fire apparatus and tow trucks will park on the Deerfoot Trail shoulder Thursday night as a reminder of the risks crews face while working on busy roads.

The fifth annual event, spurred by the March 2017 roadside death of tow truck driver Courtney Schaefer in Saskatchewan, will see vehicles line the northbound and southbound shoulders near the Glenmore Trail interchange between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The public display serves as a reminder to motorists that motorists must reduce their speed to the lower of 60 km/h or the posted speed limit when passing in the lane next to stopped emergency vehicles or tow trucks with flashing lights.

"Working roadside is the most dangerous aspect of our job as tow truck operators and we need to be able to do our jobs as safely as possible," said Jeff Hribnak, City Wide Towing's operations manager. "When you are in trouble on the road, we will be there to help. Give us room to work and we will have the issue resolved as quickly and safely as possible."

"Tow truck drivers and emergency workers deserve safe working conditions while we keep you safe," said Sgt. Dylan Harris of the Calgary Police Service traffic unit. "As a driver, it is your duty to ensure the safety of those around you while on the road. Slow down, move over, watch out for us and each other."

Speeding fines are doubled for infractions in the lane next to stopped emergency vehicles or tow trucks.