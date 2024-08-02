CALGARY
Calgary

    • Enbridge posts $1.85-billion profit, makes progress on acquisitions in Q2

    An Enbridge worker loads pipe just west of Morden, Man., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods) An Enbridge worker loads pipe just west of Morden, Man., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
    Share

    Enbridge Inc. saw its second-quarter profit hit $1.85 billion, where it roughly also sat a year ago.

    The Calgary-based pipeline company says its earnings for the period ended June 30 amounted to 86 cents per share compared with 91 cents a year prior.

    The results beat analysts' expectations of 63 cents per share, according to financial markets firm LSEG Data and Analytics.

    On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned $1.25 billion compared with almost $1.38 billion a year earlier.

    Those adjusted figures amounted to earnings of 58 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 68 cents per share in the second quarter of 2023.

    Chief executive Greg Ebel says the company completed its acquisition of Questar during the quarter and filed a settlement which gives it a clear path to closing a deal to buy the Public Service Company of North Carolina.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Opinion

    Opinion These are the must-watch movies of 2024

    Plenty of movies that don't have the benefits of a bloated marketing budget or 'round-the-world publicity can still provide a big bang for your entertainment buck. Film expert Richard Crouse looks at five of 2024's must-see movies you may have missed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News