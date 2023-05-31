Engine failure, fire force WestJet Encore flight back to Calgary

A WestJet Encore flight returned to Calgary on Wednesday after an engine failure and fire while heading north of the city. (FILE PHOTO) A WestJet Encore flight returned to Calgary on Wednesday after an engine failure and fire while heading north of the city. (FILE PHOTO)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina