CALGARY
Calgary

    • Enjoy the nice weather over the weekend, next week comes with colder temperatures and snow

    Friday will be another nice one!

    The weekend will be mainly sunny and warm – a weekend for golf, patios and anything outdoors.

    Take some time to enjoy it because there are cooler temperatures and snow in the forecast to kick off the next week.

    Monday will be windy and cooler with late-day showers.

    Monday night through Tuesday, it will be snowy.

    It is a little early to forecast snow totals for Tuesday, but just to give you a heads up, five to 10 centimetres are possible.

