ENMAX Centre’s new paid parking a concern for some nearby residents

It will soon cost drivers $5 to park at Lethbridge's ENMAX Centre.

The change, which takes effect Sept. 1, was approved by members of Lethbridge city council last week in a 5-4 vote.

It’s a move that the building’s general manager says will be beneficial to the facility and citizens.

"We're usually around that 12 to 14 per cent tax support, which used to be $1.8 million, and today we're coming in along with the paid parking included, we'll be down around $800,000 in tax support, so it is a lift off the tax payers,” said Kim Gallucci.

The ENMAX Centre's new paid parking program will use the same system as the City of Lethbridge. Users can pay through the city’s parking app, which is already used in downtown Lethbridge, or at kiosks in the lot or in the arena. Officials say a card-tap option will also be available.

However, not everyone is pleased with the move to paid parking.

Staff at the Servus Sports Centre, which sits directly behind the ENMAX Centre, are concerned about patrons using their parking spaces in an effort to avoid paying for parking.

"We’re thinking about possibly putting a fence between us, just so we can actually keep it separate," said Servus Sports Centre executive director Frank Spadavecchia.

According to Spadavecchia, the cost to put up fencing between the two sporting venues will not be cheap.

"It’s going to be a pretty penny," he said.

"We're working with the ENMAX Centre to see if they want to partner up. That way they can open up the gate if need be after events and stuff like that, but nothing has been set in stone."

Officials with the ENMAX Centre say they will work with area businesses to try to keep patrons out of their respective parking lots.

Despite that, some home owners who live nearby say they are worried about their streets filling up on the night of an event.

"We do use street parking and even when there are events, if I go out and take my kids to their activities or soccer, sometimes we can't even park in front of our own house until the event is over,” said nearby resident Tania Lennartz.

Lennartz says many Lethbridge College students park in the arena’s lot to try to avoid the college's parking fees, and worries the new $5 fee could push those same students onto her street.

"If they start making it also payable for students, then where else are they going to park," Lennartz said.

"If it’s going to be a daily occurrence, it’s going to probably cause a pretty big headache."

The Lethbridge Hurricanes also released a statement in regards to the new fee at the arena, saying "while we are disappointed by city council’s spilt decision to move forward with paid parking at the ENMAX Centre without proper engagement or consultation with us, we remain committed to our community and to working collaboratively with the ENMAX Centre."

Lethbridge Hurricanes season ticket holders will not have to pay for parking, a decision that the city says was made to decrease the impact on the Hurricanes organization.