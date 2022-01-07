Entertainment and sporting events in holding pattern as Omicron variant rages on

Big Winter Classic, a massive music festival in Calgary, scheduled for January 27 - 30, is now on hold. Adrian Urlacher, the founder, says his team met Friday afternoon to discuss their plan B. Big Winter Classic, a massive music festival in Calgary, scheduled for January 27 - 30, is now on hold. Adrian Urlacher, the founder, says his team met Friday afternoon to discuss their plan B.

Calgary Top Stories