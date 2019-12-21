CALGARY -- Many people are finding it difficult to see as they make their way through Calgary streets, one thing is clear – fog is a big problem Saturday.

Environment Canada issued the advisory just before 1:30 p.m. because of near-zero visibility in a number of regions in southern Alberta.

They include:

In the bulletin, the agency says areas of dense fog are expected throughout those regions into the evening hours.

Once it reaches that point in the day, drivers will have a new problem to deal with – snowfall.

It won't be much, only about two centimetres or so, but the flurries will continue into Sunday.

Environment Canada says fog advisories are called when near-zero visibilities are reported. It says drivers should remember to turn on their headlights so that others can see them on the road and make sure they maintain a safe distance from others.

Other areas of the province, especially west of Calgary, are still under a snowfall warning that is expected to dump as much as 80 cm in some areas.

Banff National Park, Jasper National Park and Kananaskis - Canmore are the regions included in that part of Environment Canada's advisory.

You can check on the current forecast on the CTV Calgary website or download the CTV Calgary Weather App for up-to-date weather information.