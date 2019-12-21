CALGARY -- Drivers heading through the mountains this weekend are being told to expect long delays on many highways after a significant snowfall in the region.

DriveBC posted a travel advisory on its website Saturday morning for Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

"Significant accumulations of snow are expected. Drivers should anticipate delays due to weather and possible closures for avalanche control throughout the corridor. Please plan accordingly."

Bulletins have also been issued for the Trans-Canada Highway between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge for snow removal and for avalanche control in a number of areas, including a significant stretch (146.6 km) between Revelstoke and Golden.

The agency also advised drivers about a vehicle incident affecting travel in both directions on Highway 3 between Allison Pass Summit and the Manning Park Resort.

There are no details about any injuries as a result of the crash. Drivers affected by that incident are being told to use Highway 1 or 5A as a detour.

A number of snowfall warnings for the region, issued by Environment Canada, remain in place for Saturday.

511 Alberta, which reported snow all along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary all the way to Lake Louise, also said high winds are affecting driving conditions in other areas.

Wind speeds of 83km/h have been detected on Hwy22 at the Lundbreck station, north of jct Hwy3. (8:09am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 21, 2019

The agency said it's still snowing in the western regions, roads are icy and there is reduced visibility for drivers. Crew are working on plowing the snow and putting down sand to help keep drivers safe.

Authorities remind drivers that if travel is necessary, they must remember to drive to the road conditions.