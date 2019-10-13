CALGARY – The city's largest fundraiser aimed at supporting people suffering from dementia is taking place on Sunday.

The IG Wealth Management Alzheimer Walk & Run, now in its 29th year, begins at the Chinese Cultural Centre at 11 a.m.

The aim of the event is to show Calgarians who are affected by dementia that they are supported in their community .

"This is a fantastic morning that brings people together and really illustrates the fact that we are here for each other when it matters most," said Barb Ferguson, executive director of the Alzheimer Society of Calgary, in a release.

There are 1,500 people involved in this year's event, Ferguson says.

"We're really grateful for participants who raise money from their friends and family. We are able to direct those funds back into programs that stay local in our community to support people impacted by dementia and their caregivers."

Participants in the day's event can take part in a one kilometre or five kilometre walk or a 5k or 10k run.

Last year, about 1,400 people came out and raised over $300,000 for the agency.

According to the group, there are 17,000 people living with dementia in Calgary and area and each diagnosis affects, on average, another 10 to 12 people.

The society says those numbers are also expected to double over the next 10 years.

For further information on the event including instructions on how to donate, you can go online.