CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Exceptional player': Calgary 14-year-old expected to be named Monday by WHL

    Western Hockey League logo (Photo courtesy WHL) Western Hockey League logo (Photo courtesy WHL)
    Share

    The Western Hockey League is expected to announce the designation of 14-year-old defenceman Landon DuPont as its next exceptional status player at a Monday press conference.

    The league said in a media release issued Friday that it would confirm who the player is on Monday, but they are not naming them at this point.

    DuPont, who is currently a defenceman on the Edge School’s U18 team, is widely regarded as the best player of his age in the country.

    He’s in grade nine.

    DuPont caught everyone’s attention with his play at the Circle K Classic back in December, where he stood out despite playing against players who were years older than he is.

    Exceptional player status allows underage players to join the league a year early.

    The last WHL player to receive exceptional player status was Connor Bedard, who joined Regina as a 15-year-old.

    The Everett Silvertips have the first pick in the 2024 WHL draft.

    Monday’s news conference will take place in Calgary at 1 p.m.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News