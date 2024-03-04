Extremely cold conditions expected across Alberta

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says extremely cold wind chills are forecast for a number of central and southern Alberta communities on Monday.

In an update sent at 4:25 a.m., ECCC said wind chills are expected to reach -40 on Monday, building on the cold weather that has settled over the region throughout the weekend.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," ECCC said in its advisory.

"Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant."

The warning is in place for communities north of Calgary to the Saskatchewan boundary as well as in several northern Alberta regions.

In the City of Airdrie, one of the municipalities under the advisory, ECCC says Monday's high temperature is expected to be -16 C.

As of 6 a.m., the current conditions there are -21 C but the wind chill will make it feel more like -42 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon.

ECCC says conditions are expected to improve on Tuesday.