CALGARY -- A 45-year-old Calgary woman is facing fines up to $3,685 after an eagle-eyed RCMP officer spotted what appeared to be a fake validation tag on a licence plate in Airdrie.

The incident unfolded about 8 a.m. Wednesday when the officer spotted an odd-looking plate on a vehicle parked at a business in Airdrie, just north of Calgary.

A check on the police database showed the registration for the plate was expired and during a subsequent traffic stop, it was revealed there was also no insurance on the vehicle.

"A closer inspection of the licence plate showed that a homemade validation sticker was placed on top of the expired 2019 validation tag," RCMP said in a release.

A 45-year-old female from Calgary was issued tickets for:

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Use of an altered plate

Not having insurance

Along with the cost of towing the vehicle, RCMP said the driver is facing up to $3,685 in fines.

The cost to register a vehicle for one year is $93.