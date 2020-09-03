Advertisement
Fake licence plate sticker leads to fines for Calgary driver
A vehicle is towed in Airdrie after RCMP found a fake validation sticker on the licence plate. (RCMP handout)
CALGARY -- A 45-year-old Calgary woman is facing fines up to $3,685 after an eagle-eyed RCMP officer spotted what appeared to be a fake validation tag on a licence plate in Airdrie.
The incident unfolded about 8 a.m. Wednesday when the officer spotted an odd-looking plate on a vehicle parked at a business in Airdrie, just north of Calgary.
A check on the police database showed the registration for the plate was expired and during a subsequent traffic stop, it was revealed there was also no insurance on the vehicle.
"A closer inspection of the licence plate showed that a homemade validation sticker was placed on top of the expired 2019 validation tag," RCMP said in a release.
A 45-year-old female from Calgary was issued tickets for:
- Operating an unregistered motor vehicle
- Use of an altered plate
- Not having insurance
Along with the cost of towing the vehicle, RCMP said the driver is facing up to $3,685 in fines.
The cost to register a vehicle for one year is $93.