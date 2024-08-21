CALGARY
    • Family dog hurt in hit-and-run crash in Chestermere

    Chestermere RCMP are looking for this black Cadillac SUV that they say was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. (Supplied) Chestermere RCMP are looking for this black Cadillac SUV that they say was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. (Supplied)
    Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chestermere that injured a family's dog.

    Chestermere RCMP say a mother, her daughter and their Cockapoo named Joey were out walking at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 20.

    The group was near the corner of Paradise Road and Wildermere Drive when they were struck by a vehicle.

    Officials say the mother and daughter sustained minor injuries, but the dog was dragged by the suspect's vehicle as it fled the scene.

    The dog returned home following the crash and was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

    Chestermere RCMP are looking for the public's help to find the vehicle involved, a black Cadillac SUV with tinted windows.

    It's believed to be an Escalade model, 2015 or newer, with a licence plate possibly beginning with the letter B.

    (Supplied/RCMP)

    Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 403-204-8900 or your local police.

    If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.

