Family dog stolen along with pickup truck parked in front of Lakeview home

A Calgary family is worried about their dog that was stolen Wednesday morning along with their pickup truck.

The family says Rosco, a four-year-old German shepherd, was in their 2013 Toyota Tundra in the southwest neighbourhood of Lakeview around 10:50 a.m.

Someone stole the truck from in front of their home when they went inside for a moment, leaving Rosco in the vehicle.

A doorbell camera captured the theft, and a purple Toyota car that the owners think the culprits used.

Rosco is beige in colour and about 95 pounds (43 kg) with a black muzzle and a red collar.

The owners called the police but there's no sign of Rosco or the truck yet.

"I unfortunately went out. I was going out for the day and I went to come in the house to get my wallet. And I heard my truck pulling away and the dog was in the vehicle. And when I ran out to chase the vehicle, I couldn't -- I couldn't get it in time," Craig Johns said.

"We've done a bunch of social media posts to try and find him. ... The vehicle doesn't matter. We just want the dog back."

"Whenever I'm in my sad moments, I always go to him and hug him," son Gavin said.

The stolen truck is grey with Alberta plate VAK510.

The family has offered a $5,000 reward for Rosco's safe return.

Call the police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information regarding this case.