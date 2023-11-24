CALGARY
Calgary

    • Family of missing Calgary woman seeks help to find her

    Sheena Ivandeen Beaver has been missing since December 2022. Police say foul play is not suspected in her disappearance. (Supplied) Sheena Ivandeen Beaver has been missing since December 2022. Police say foul play is not suspected in her disappearance. (Supplied)

    A Calgary family is reaching out to the public for information to help revitalize the search for a 42-year-old woman who's been missing for almost a year.

    Sheena Ivandeen Beaver was last heard from in early December 2022.

    Calgary police said at the time that Beaver is known to frequent the downtown core, as well as the communities of Rosscarrock and Sunalta.

    They also said she is believed to have a medical condition.

    "It is common for Sheena to go extended periods without communication with family, however, the length of time is concerning and we are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing," police said in a statement.

    "At this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play."

    "It’s been a year now and my heart aches," said Sheena's sister Marci Beaver in a statement on Friday.

    "It's been hard on the family, your kids miss you and you now have a granddaughter and grandson.

    "Please Sheena come home. We're not giving up until you are home."

    Beaver is described as:

    • 152 centimetres (5') tall;
    • Weighing 59 kilograms (130 pounds);
    • Slim; and
    • Having brown eyes and brown hair.

    Anyone with information about Sheena’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News