Family of missing Calgary woman seeks help to find her

A Calgary family is reaching out to the public for information to help revitalize the search for a 42-year-old woman who's been missing for almost a year.

Sheena Ivandeen Beaver was last heard from in early December 2022.

Calgary police said at the time that Beaver is known to frequent the downtown core, as well as the communities of Rosscarrock and Sunalta.

They also said she is believed to have a medical condition.

"It is common for Sheena to go extended periods without communication with family, however, the length of time is concerning and we are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing," police said in a statement.

"At this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play."

"It’s been a year now and my heart aches," said Sheena's sister Marci Beaver in a statement on Friday.

"It's been hard on the family, your kids miss you and you now have a granddaughter and grandson.

"Please Sheena come home. We're not giving up until you are home."

Beaver is described as:

152 centimetres (5') tall;

Weighing 59 kilograms (130 pounds);

Slim; and

Having brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Sheena’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips