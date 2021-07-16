CALGARY -- The loved ones of Ramon 'Will' Perez say they are deeply distressed and reeling from his death that occurred shortly after an encounter with members of the Calgary Police Service.

"Our family is shattered, shocked and confused following the death of our beloved Ramon William Perez," said his family in a statement. "Will was an incredible husband to his wife Nichole, a cherished son and a treasured brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend.

"Adding to our overwhelming grief is the devastation of seeing the inconsistencies and miscommunication surrounding Will and his death in the media."

According to Calgary Police Service officials, officers responded to a location on Abalone Place in the northeast neighbourhood of Abbeydale on the evening of July 8 following a complaint regarding the driver of a truck.

Police say the driver was located and appeared to be intoxicated. Officers used force to arrest the man and, after the takedown, he began to complain of rib pain. CPS officials say the man was released from custody on scene.

EMS responded but, according to police, the man declined transport to hospital.

Police say the Medical Examiner's Officer informed them four days later that the man had died. According to police, the man had gone to hospital complaining of chest pain sometime following the arrest.

"Our family is deeply distressed at the outcome of the police's interactions with Will that night and are reeling from his untimely death," said the family in the statement. "We are encouraged to hear of the immediate decision by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate the incident. Our simple request is that ASIRT complete a thorough and unbiased investigation.”

Susana Perez, Will's sister, says her brother was deeply loved and the family is forever changed by his sudden passing.

"These circumstances have robbed us of a piece of our hearts and we will never be the same without him."

The results of an autopsy into Perez's death have not been released. ASIRT continues its investigation.