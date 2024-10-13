Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Macleod Trail

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sunday after a collision with a vehicle.

The crash happened at Macleod Trail and 39 Avenue S.E. at around 5 p.m.

The incident caused the right lanes of northbound Macleod Trail to be closed to traffic.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash or who witnessed it can call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.