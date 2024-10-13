CALGARY
Calgary

    • Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Macleod Trail

    A motorcycle can be seen in the street after a crash on MacLeod Trail and 39 Avenue. (Darren Wright/CTV News Calgary) A motorcycle can be seen in the street after a crash on MacLeod Trail and 39 Avenue. (Darren Wright/CTV News Calgary)
    A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sunday after a collision with a vehicle.

    The crash happened at Macleod Trail and 39 Avenue S.E. at around 5 p.m.

    The incident caused the right lanes of northbound Macleod Trail to be closed to traffic.

    Anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash or who witnessed it can call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

