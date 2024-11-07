CALGARY
    • Fastball fraud: Woman charged with embezzling from Calgary baseball association

    Leilani Calmusky, who served on the board of a Calgary girls' fastball association for several years has been charged with fraud and breach of trust after police say she embezzled more than $125,000 from the group's accounts. (Pexels/Steshka Willems) Leilani Calmusky, who served on the board of a Calgary girls' fastball association for several years has been charged with fraud and breach of trust after police say she embezzled more than $125,000 from the group's accounts. (Pexels/Steshka Willems)
    Calgary police say charges have been laid against a woman employed by a local baseball association after more than $125,000 was taken from the organization's accounts.

    Police allege that Leilani Calmusky, who served as vice-president and treasurer with a Calgary-based girls fastball association, embezzled thousands from the group over a period of two years.

    Officials say other members of the board only learned of the issues on June 16, 2023, when a cheque written to cover a tournament fee bounced.

    Police said a subsequent review discovered Calmusky had been sending e-transfers to her personal accounts as well as writing cheques from the association to herself.

    "They also found that the association's accounts held negative balances, and the association owed several thousand dollars to various vendors, for which she was responsible for paying on its behalf," police said in a release.

    The suspected fraud was reported to police on June 21, 2023, and a follow-up investigation has led to charges being laid.

    Calmusky is charged with defrauding a person over $5,000 and breach of trust.

    She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.

