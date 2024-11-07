Fastball fraud: Woman charged with embezzling from Calgary baseball association

Calgary police say charges have been laid against a woman employed by a local baseball association after more than $125,000 was taken from the organization's accounts.

Police allege that Leilani Calmusky, who served as vice-president and treasurer with a Calgary-based girls fastball association, embezzled thousands from the group over a period of two years.

Officials say other members of the board only learned of the issues on June 16, 2023, when a cheque written to cover a tournament fee bounced.

Police said a subsequent review discovered Calmusky had been sending e-transfers to her personal accounts as well as writing cheques from the association to herself.

"They also found that the association's accounts held negative balances, and the association owed several thousand dollars to various vendors, for which she was responsible for paying on its behalf," police said in a release.

The suspected fraud was reported to police on June 21, 2023, and a follow-up investigation has led to charges being laid.

Calmusky is charged with defrauding a person over $5,000 and breach of trust.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips