Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police

Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.

An autopsy completed Tuesday confirmed 39-year-old Edward Brett Davidson died as a result of the stab wounds he suffered in the hallway of the building in the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue S.E.

Investigators confirm Davidson was a resident of the building and it's believed he had no prior interactions with his attacker who, according to investigators, was "known to police."

While the attack occurred within the building, the stabbing victim managed to make his way outside before collapsing. Several people, including staff members from the F45 Training gym on the ground floor of the building, attempted to help him and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Davidson died in hospital from his injuries.

Cory Carl Miklic, who is also known as Cory Szabo, has been charged with manslaughter, Calgary Police Service officials say the investigation is ongoing and the charges against the 41-year-old may be elevated.

Investigators say Miklic was a relative of another tenant in the building.

Cory Carl Szabo, the man accused in the fatal Aug 27 stabbing of Edward Brett Davidson in Inglewood, appears in a Feb 2020 surveillance image in connection with the investigation into an assault on a St. Mary's University employee (CPS)

"This was a tragic, senseless death that did not have to happen. The suspect is known to police and we are actively advocating he remain in custody to ensure public safety," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the CPS homicide unit in a statement. "To Brett’s family and friends, our deepest condolences and our promise that we will do all we can to hold the accused accountable."

Undated photograph of Edward Brett Davidson, the victim of a fatal Aug 27 stabbing attack in an Inglewood condo building. (supplied/Davidson family)

The Davidson family issued the following statement:

"Our family is in complete shock and despair over this sudden and tragic incident. Words cannot explain the pain, hurt, heartache, and impact this loss will forever have on our family and friends. It is of the utmost importance to our family that the world knows and recognizes Brett for who he was and how his infectious smile and big heart will be eternally missed.

"Brett's life revolved around his close-knit family and many friends. A loving son, profound older brother, and caring confidant, Brett was always there to support those that needed him. His open and honest words of wisdom were sure to resonate and influence those to live life to the fullest, lead by example, and always stand up for what was right. Brett's kind-hearted demeanour, yet competitive nature, always drew people in to get to know him. Brett's love for the outdoors fuelled his hobbies and interests, sharing this passion with his family, friends, and dog. Being outdoors was his sanctuary.

"Born and raised on Vancouver Island, Brett recently relocated to Calgary in search of a new adventure. From his youth as an athlete and coach, serving his country in the Navy, Brett was a well-travelled man whose kind soul and passion for life were felt far and wide. This loss is a tragedy and has left a void in the hearts of all of us lucky enough to call him a friend, brother, and son-he can never be replaced.

"Our family is extremely thankful for the efforts of staff from F45 Training who assisted our son following the attack; first responders; medical staff; and the Calgary police."

Anyone with information regarding Saturday afternoon's fatal stabbing is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-4357 or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who witnessed the event and is in need of support is encouraged to contact the Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) at 403-428-8398 or 1-888-327-7828, or to seek free crisis counselling from the Calgary Distress Centre (403-266-4357).

Undated photograph of Edward Brett Davidson, the 39-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Aug. 27 in the hallway of the Inglewood build where he lived. (supplied/Davidson family)



