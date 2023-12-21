Federal, provincial governments to make 'important' health-care announcement in Calgary
The federal and provincial governments will make a health care announcement at the new cancer centre in Calgary.
Canada’s Minister of Health Mark Holland and Alberta’s Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange will make an ‘important’ health care announcement at the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre.
A news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Construction on the new cancer centre finished December 2022 and Alberta Health Services has stated it will open to the public in 2024.
The 13-level building will feature more than 100 exam rooms, 160 in-patient beds, more than 100 chemotherapy beds, 12 radiation treatment vaults with three more planned for future growth, research labs, a clinical trial unit, and 1,650 underground parking stalls.
Two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.
Approximately one in four Canadians is expected to die of the disease, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.
The event will be livestreamed on CTV Calgary.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague
A shooting in downtown Prague killed several people and wounded dozens of others, and the person who opened fire is dead, Czech police said.
BREAKING Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
B.C. woman fired after 'strongly worded' email wins $81K for wrongful termination
A B.C. woman who was fired over one "strongly worded" email has been awarded $81,100 in compensation for wrongful dismissal, according to a supreme court decision.
Israel's Gaza campaign puts its own long-term safety at risk, Trudeau says
Israel's close friends are worried its military campaign in the Gaza Strip is putting at risk the country's long-term safety, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview that aired on Thursday.
Oklahoma judge rules a man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
An Oklahoma judge has exonerated a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.
Canada faces green Christmas as El Nino follows warm summer, head climatologist says
Canada's chief climatologist says if you don't already have it, the song is the only white Christmas you're likely to get.
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
How police failed to stop a serial killer: Investigation reveals key takeaways
A year after DeAngelo Martin was sent to prison, is it clear that police failed repeatedly to follow up on leads or take investigative steps that may have averted his killing spree, despite receiving repeated warnings that Martin was a violent predator, an Associated Press investigation has found.
American rapper Dave East pepper-sprayed by Montreal police outside his concert
Montreal police are defending the actions of officers who pepper-sprayed American rapper Dave East and some of his fans outside his concert Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 charges
Two men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton police search for missing 12-year-old girl
A 12-year-old Edmonton girl has been missing for four days.
-
What does a brown Christmas mean for farmers and wildfire season?
Parts of Alberta may experience a brown Christmas this year. But the lack of snow isn't just impacting holiday traditions, it's causing concern for fire officials and farmers.
Vancouver
-
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
-
Rebuild of first home in Lytton finally underway, 2.5 years after wildfire
It’s been a long time coming, but there is finally some encouraging news for frustrated evacuees who have been waiting to rebuild since the disastrous wildfire in the Village of Lytton two-and-a-half years ago.
-
Former staff of Vancouver financial services outfit face possible extradition to answer to U.S. charges
Former staff of PacNet, the financial services firm at the centre of the largest civil forfeiture settlement in B.C. history, are under indictment in Nevada and could be extradited to answer to charges of mail and wire fraud and money laundering.
Atlantic
-
Two P.E.I. youths receive 'homicide related charges'
Two youths who were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a P.E.I. missing person case have received “homicide related charges, according to the RCMP.
-
Thousands of outages, roads flooded in Maritimes
Many Maritimers woke up to more power outages and flooded roads on Thursday as crews work to restore electricity in the region.
-
Man charged with attempted murder for Dartmouth motel stabbing
A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a stabbing at a Dartmouth, N.S., motel earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
-
New research finds toxic hydrocarbons in B.C. orca population
For the first time ever, researchers have examined liver and muscle tissues in 12 deceased orcas found in the waters around Vancouver Island between 2006 to 2018. The findings are giving us a better understanding of the health of our oceans.
-
Saanich police seek missing man after vehicle found on Oak Bay waterfront
Police in Greater Victoria are appealing to the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks.
-
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
Toronto
-
Video shows moment alleged stolen SUV crashed into unmarked police vehicles in Etobicoke
A video showing the moment that the driver of a stolen car crashed into two unmarked police vehicles while trying to evade arrest in Etobicoke earlier this week has been released.
-
Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government is set to announce nearly half a billion dollar in housing funding for the City of Toronto, according to a senior government source.
-
Ontario man charged after allegedly driving 173 km/hr before fatal September collision
A 33-year-old Ontario man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death following a fatal collision in September.
Montreal
-
Striking Quebec teachers block the Port of Montreal
Several hundred striking FAE teachers blocked the entrance to the Port of Montreal on Thursday to put more pressure on the Quebec government to end negotiations and find a deal.
-
American rapper Dave East pepper-sprayed by Montreal police outside his concert
Montreal police are defending the actions of officers who pepper-sprayed American rapper Dave East and some of his fans outside his concert Tuesday night.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Ottawa
-
A tempestuous year for weather in the capital
It's been quite the year for weather in the capital—from heavy rain to flash flooding, three tornadoes and wildfire smoke. The only question now is what's to come?
-
15 things to do in Ottawa during the holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holiday season.
-
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Ottawa hip-hop artist Markland Campbell
Donald Musselman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 42-year-old Markland Campbell.
Kitchener
-
Victim of Kitchener CO poisoning was recent grad from India, says family friend
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener home Tuesday was a recently graduated international student from India, a family friend says.
-
Woman struck by vehicle on busy Kitchener street, third pedestrian crash this month
There have now been three pedestrian-involved crashes on or near Fairway Road South this month. The latest happened Wednesday evening near Manitou Drive.
-
Guelph reporter allegedly had his camera taken by OPP at crash scene
A Guelph reporter says an OPP officer confiscated his camera at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
School closes early in wake of tragic shooting death on Sask. First Nation
Students at the Red Earth Cree Nation school have been put on Christmas break early following the tragic death of a local man in an alleged shootout with RCMP on Tuesday.
-
Five-year fixed mortgage rates fall below 5 per cent as bond markets anticipate rate cuts
With the markets anticipating central banks will lower interest rates next year, some fixed mortgage rates are the lowest they have been in months. But with all the economic uncertainty, new buyers and homeowners who need to renew still face some hard decisions.
-
Maxime Bernier found guilty of violating Sask. public health order for COVID-era 'freedom rally'
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is guilty of violating a Saskatchewan public health order, according to a provincial court judgment released this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Two killed in crash on Highway 655 in northern Ontario
Two northern Ontario residents were killed in a crash between two passenger vehicles on Highway 655 north of Timmins on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Ontario family surprised brand new winter tires turned out to be three years old
A Newmarket, Ont. family was surprised when they bought a brand new set of winter tires last month that turned out to be more than three years old.
Winnipeg
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
-
North End fire forces area road closures
A structure fire in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas area on Thursday morning is forcing road closures in the area.
-
'A renaissance of home building': Winnipeg gets millions for housing, falls short of ask
Winnipeg has secured tens of millions of dollars of federal housing money including funds for affordable units.
Regina
-
'We're home': Bella "Brave" Thomson back in Sask. following successful bowel transplant
Bella Thomson and her mother Kyla are back in Saskatchewan after spending the last four months at Toronto’s SickKids hospital.
-
Five-year fixed mortgage rates fall below 5 per cent as bond markets anticipate rate cuts
With the markets anticipating central banks will lower interest rates next year, some fixed mortgage rates are the lowest they have been in months. But with all the economic uncertainty, new buyers and homeowners who need to renew still face some hard decisions.
-
Overcrowding in Regina hospitals violating fire code, leaked emails show
A leaked assessment from Regina's fire services plainly states that overcrowding in the city's emergency room corridors are violating national fire codes.