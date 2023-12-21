Federal, provincial governments to make 'important' health-care announcement in Calgary

The federal and provincial governments will make a health care announcement at the new cancer centre in Calgary.

Canada’s Minister of Health Mark Holland and Alberta’s Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange will make an ‘important’ health care announcement at the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

A news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Construction on the new cancer centre finished December 2022 and Alberta Health Services has stated it will open to the public in 2024.

The 13-level building will feature more than 100 exam rooms, 160 in-patient beds, more than 100 chemotherapy beds, 12 radiation treatment vaults with three more planned for future growth, research labs, a clinical trial unit, and 1,650 underground parking stalls.

Two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

Approximately one in four Canadians is expected to die of the disease, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

The event will be livestreamed on CTV Calgary.