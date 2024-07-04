'Feed my cat': Court hears accused made death arrangements at Coutts blockade

Anthony Olienick made death arrangements before heading to the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., preparing for a noble, bloody, apocalyptic last stand against a satanic system of government, court heard Wednesday.

“If I die, feed my cat and take my guns,” Olienick told a friend in a text message relayed to the jury at his trial in Court of King’s Bench.

Olienick and Chris Carbert are on trial, charged with conspiring to commit the murder of Mounties at the blockade.

The blockade tied up traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

It ended peacefully and quickly after police made arrests and seized weapons and body armour near the protest site. More weapons, ammunition and two pipe bombs were later found at Olienick's home.

Court heard Olienick was sick in the days leading up to the February 2022 blockade, possibly with COVID-19, but he made it clear he was determined to go.

"I'm not worried about any legal issues as we will win this fight and we will not be prosecuted by a system we are going to uproot," said another of Olienick's text messages.

"If they win this battle against us right now, this thing turns into a dark future, which I'm OK with as I'm ready for the worst case scenario.

"I'm not going to be prosecuted by a satanic system like this,” he added.

“(I) have a different plan."

Olienick texted that he wasn't worried if he got arrested or killed, stating, "It's all for the greater good.

"Hopefully civil war doesn't start, at least until I get back home.

"Sadly, some people will be affected, but violence will be necessary when we see cops shooting innocent peaceful protesters."

Earlier this week, court heard text messages from Carbert who warned his mother of war and said he was prepared to die.

"The sooner you wake up to what's happening the sooner you'll understand why I have to do what I have to do," Carbert texted.

During cross examination Wednesday, defence lawyer Marilyn Burns pointed out to court that Carbert said in another text he was fighting for all families, including ones with Mounties.

"Most of them want this but they just can't say it," says his text.

He says in another message: "It is impossible to take down everything in a week. I couldn't agree more on exhausting every avenue of peaceful.

“I will do, however, whatever I have to do to make sure my kids live as free people."

Carbert and Olienick are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Olienick faces a further charge of possessing a pipe bomb.

Along with the seized weapons, the Crown has presented eyewitness testimony from undercover officers to try to prove its case.

The officers, posing as volunteers at the blockade, told court that Olienick said he believed Mounties were the tools of “devil” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and deserved to be hanged. The officers testified that Olienick said if police raided the blockade, he would “slit their throats.”

In a police interrogation video shown to the jury, Olienick denied targeting police but said he feared an invasion by United Nations troops or Chinese communists.

He characterized himself and others as “sheepdogs” protecting “the flock” from tyrannical invaders.

In the video, Olienick is later seen crying in an empty room after police tell him the blockade was abandoned following his arrest.

"I'm sorry, God," Olienick tearfully tells the four walls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.