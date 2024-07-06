Calgarians allowed to water by hand, some pools open as city eases outdoor restrictions
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
The city is moving to stage three water restrictions, which means Calgarians are now allowed to water their gardens, shrubs and plants outdoors using handheld containers or buckets.
Outdoor taps can be used to fill containers, but the watering must be done by hand, as opposed to using a hose or sprinkler.
The city-wide fire ban has also been lifted.
Calgarians used 492 million litres of water on Friday, which is 18 per cent less than usual for this time of year. Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said that level of usage gave the city enough confidence in its water supply to ease restrictions down to stage three.
“In the same way we asked you to ease back into typical indoor water usage, we are asking you to please do the same with outdoor water usage,” Gondek said.
“We need to get through this one stage at a time.”
Washing of vehicles or exterior windows is still not allowed under stage three restrictions.
For businesses, watering for construction purposes – such as dust control, grading and compaction – is allowed.
With hot temperatures on the way, city-run outdoor pools and spray parks will be opening as soon as possible.
“For that safety concern, public outdoor pools and spray parks have received an exemption from stage three restrictions and will begin to be able to reopen as of today,” Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry said.
The city expects spray parks to open 1 p.m. (on Sunday) but three outdoor pools; Highwood Outdoor Pool, South Calgary Outdoor Pool and Millican-Ogden Outdoor Pool reopened Saturday afternoon.
"Stage 3 water restrictions have been implemented by the City of Calgary and so what that means is outdoor swimming pools are now open,” says Riley Harper, Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pools Association Executive Director.
"People were very excited they've already started to start coming."
There are still a few more items to check off the list before the remaining outdoor pools can reopen.
"Some of our pools need to be topped up, and some are waiting on health inspections, but we are anticipating that all our pools will be open by Friday," says Harper.
The city noted that private, backyard pools are still not allowed to be filled.
The city will also be closing its residential water pick-up locations on Saturday, as Calgarians can now use water from outdoor taps.
Calgary was placed under mandatory stage four water restrictions for the past few weeks as crews worked to repair the feeder main at the break site and other parts of the pipe.
Indoor water reduction measures were eased earlier this week.
On June 5, 2024, a 78-inch feeder main broke in Calgary's northwest community of Montgomery, cutting off the supply of treated water from the smaller of the city's two treatment plants.
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
Jon Landau, Oscar-winning 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' producer, dies at 63
Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who worked closely with director James Cameron on three of the biggest blockbusters of all time, 'Titanic' and two 'Avatar' films, has died. He was 63.
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Radio host who interviewed Biden says aides provided questions in advance
U.S. President Joe Biden’s team provided a list of questions to a radio host who interviewed the president this week in the aftermath of his debate performance, the host told CNN.
Saskatoon man charged for leaving hate comments on woman’s obituary pleads guilty
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Alleged accomplice of Quebec gang leader Dave 'Pic' Turmel arrested in B.C.
Another alleged accomplice of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM), Dave 'Pic' Turmel, has been arrested by the RCMP.
Gold from Toronto Pearson heist likely in India or Dubai: police
Police believe that the majority of gold stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2023 has been smuggled, sold and melted overseas.
Vikings' Khyree Jackson, 2 former high school teammates killed in car crash in Maryland
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in an early morning car crash Saturday in Maryland, police and the team said.
