'Fill the Jeep' Food Drive returns with 3,000-pound goal, faith in Calgarians to help meet it

The Owen Hart Foundation (OHF) kicked off its "Fill the Jeep" Food Drive on Tuesday.

The annual event sees the foundation spend a couple weeks collecting as much food and funding as it can from caring Calgarians.

All donations go to the Calgary Food Bank.

"I started this food drive when COVID-19 hit in 2020 with lockdowns and isolation devastating so many lives leading to joblessness and inevitable food insecurity. I had a vision that if all my OHF committee members could leave a bag of food on their doorsteps and they could encourage their neighbours and friends to do the same, then perhaps I could collect it all and ‘fill my jeep’ full of food to help support the Calgary Food Bank and those families most in need," said Dr. Martha Hart, founder and director of the Owen Hart Foundation, in a release.

The goal this year is 3,000 pounds of food.

On board are Trapped Escape Room, After Eight Interiors and Tower Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where those much-needed donations can be dropped off through April 10 during business hours.

"What I didn’t expect was that so many generous OHF supporters and companies, namely Trapped Escape Room and After Eight Interiors would support this initiative, including the company where I purchased my jeep – Tower Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!" Hart said.

"It is amazing to see how one small act of kindness has sparked the annual OHF 'Fill the Jeep' Food Drive, an event of giving back to the community that the Owen Hart Foundation is extremely proud to spearhead."

Trapped Escape Room is located at 1139 Kensington Rd. N.W.

After Eight Interiors is located at 1135 64 Ave. S.E., unit 109.

Tower Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located at 10901 Macleod Tr.

More information about the foundation and the food drive is available online, at owenhartfoundation.org.