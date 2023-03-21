'Fill the Jeep' Food Drive returns with 3,000-pound goal, faith in Calgarians to help meet it

The Owen Hart Foundation's annual 'Fill the Jeep' Food Drive has a goal this year to collect 3,000 pounds of food for the Calgary Food Bank. The Owen Hart Foundation's annual 'Fill the Jeep' Food Drive has a goal this year to collect 3,000 pounds of food for the Calgary Food Bank.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina