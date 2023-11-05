Finland wins gold at World Ringette Championships in Calgary, topping Canada 8-4

At the World Ringette Championships at WinSport, Canada took on Finland in the U-21 division Saturday after ending in a tie game Friday night.

Finland opened the scoring 16 seconds in, and that set a tone that continued throughout the game, as the Finns won 8-4.

Finland took home the gold medal.

That wrapped up the week-long event, which Calgary hosted for he first time.

FInland defeated Canada 8-4 Saturday in Calgary at the World Ringette Championships