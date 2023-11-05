Finland wins gold at World Ringette Championships in Calgary, topping Canada 8-4
At the World Ringette Championships at WinSport, Canada took on Finland in the U-21 division Saturday after ending in a tie game Friday night.
Finland opened the scoring 16 seconds in, and that set a tone that continued throughout the game, as the Finns won 8-4.
That wrapped up the week-long event, which Calgary hosted for he first time.
