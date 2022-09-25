Fiona wreaks havoc with weekend flights to Atlantic Canada

Fiona is making it a challenging travel weekend for anyone heading to Atlantic Canada.

Two flights to Halifax from Calgary were both cancelled Saturday, and four flights from Toronto to Halifax and one to Sydney were also cancelled as the post-tropical cyclone lashed Atlantic Canada.

Travelers were advised to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

Early Sunday, Air Canada flights from Calgary to Halifax appeared to have resumed regularly scheduled service, with one delayed.

Halifax weather was warm and sunny Sunday with moderate winds.

The Canadian Red Cross also has launched the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal to support people across Eastern Canada who have been impacted by the storm.

Money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities in and beyond the impacted region at the individual and community levels.

Are you impacted by #HurricaneFiona? Please register with us by calling 1-800-863-6582 or online at https://t.co/mEPxPQbgws.

Registration with the Red Cross ensures people can be reached with information on further services that may become available. pic.twitter.com/UXrLszzFsR — Canadian Red Cross (@redcrosscanada) September 25, 2022

With files from Mark Villani