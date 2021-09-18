Fire breaks out at southwest Calgary home
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire that broke out inside a condo building in Calgary's southwest.
There are no details on exactly when it broke out, but it's believed to have affected multiple units in a building located at 106 Shawnee Common S.W.
There is also no word on any injuries connected to the fire.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available…
All elected Liberal, NDP MPs will be vaccinated, Conservatives still won't say
With just two days until election day, the Conservative Party won't say whether they will require any candidates elected to be members of Parliament to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before heading to sit in the House of Commons, in contrast to the positions of the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois.
Final weekend: Nanos tracking shows tight two-way race
With the 2021 federal election just two days away, it is still a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research released on Saturday.
Vaccine opponents entered B.C. schools for 'completely unacceptable' protests, officials say
Anti-vaccine protesters allegedly entered multiple schools in B.C.'s Shuswap region Friday, prompting strong words from district officials.
U.S. lawmakers push Biden to lift Canadian travel restrictions
Four U.S. senators have asked U.S. President Joe Biden to lift restrictions that have barred travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020.
Pandemic federal election campaign produces little enthusiasm for any party
A campaign that started with anger over Justin Trudeau's decision to call an election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is ending amid anger over conservative premiers' handling of the health crisis.
No answers yet from federal leaders on workplace assault and harassment: advocate
The founder of a campaign aimed at getting answers from candidates on their commitment to addressing assault and harassment in the workplace says she has yet to hear back from any of the major parties' leaders.
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Father charged with first-degree murder after one-year-old child found dead in Wellesley Township, Ont.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his one-year-old child in Wellesley Township.
Liberals cut ties with Toronto candidate after news of dropped sex assault charge
The federal Liberals say a candidate in downtown Toronto will no longer run under their banner after it came to light that he had previously faced a sexual assault charge that was later dropped.
Edmonton
-
Triage protocols made public by Alberta Health Services
The term 'triage' may be a scary one to hear, but Alberta's health authorities are preparing its staff and the public for the possibility of that extreme measure.
-
2 Alberta mayors sign letter pushing federal parties for action on housing in Canada
The mayors of Edmonton and Calgary signed onto an open letter pushing the federal political parties to take action on housing and homelessness in Canada.
-
Mother and toddler killed west of Edmonton, man arrested
A 24-year-old mother and her 16-month-old were found dead in Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.
Vancouver
-
Whistler mountain peaks saw summer snowfall while rain storm pummeled Vancouver
While Metro Vancouver saw an unprecedented amount of rain on Friday, the slopes of Whistler, B.C. saw snow.
-
City of Surrey ordered to pay additional $200K to car dealers whose land it expropriated
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has ordered the City of Surrey to pay more than $200,000 to the former owners of a car dealership the city partially expropriated back in 2012.
-
Fairy Creek's old-growth logging protests injunction remains temporarily: judge
A court injunction against old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island will remain in effect beyond its expiry date later this month at least temporarily, says a judge who will rule on its future.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Fundraiser for canine blood donor's surgery exceeds expectations
There’s always been something special about Norman. The Japanese mastiff is a universal blood donor and has saved the lives of 16 other dogs. Now, a fundraiser to pay for an expensive surgery for Norman has surpassed its goal in just a day.
-
Weekend storm expected to bring overnight winds and more rain
Technically, it’s still summer, but Friday felt like winter. The rain fell hard on Southern Vancouver Island, where total precipitation was expected to be in the 35-millimetre range through the evening.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier tells people who protested at public health doctor's home to 'grow up'
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has asked people who protested proof-of-vaccination policies outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health to consider acting more like adults.
-
Advocates call for moratorium on tent evictions in Halifax
As many as 150 people gathered at Halifax City Hall on Saturday calling for a ban on tent evictions for those experiencing homelessness in the city.
-
Three new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. Saturday; active count increases to 46
Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the active case count rises to 46.
Toronto
-
Toronto cop who shot schizophrenic man that stabbed his partner cleared by SIU
The province’s police watchdog cleared a Toronto police officer who shot and killed a 28-year-old schizophrenic man who had stabbed his partner in the back last May.
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
-
New Ontario mother discovers she doesn't qualify for parental leave benefits
A new Ontario mom is now learning she doesn’t qualify for parental leave benefits and will have to return to work much sooner than expected.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases and ICU admissions in Ottawa increase on Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says 65 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases continues to rise.
-
Three people transported to hospital following crash on Highway 416
Ottawa paramedics say three people have been taken to the Ottawa Hospital following a crash on Highway 416.
-
Tractor driver killed in crash near Perth
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single vehicle crash on Christie Lake North Shore Road in Tay Valley Township.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 821 new COVID-19 cases, 658 not fully vaccinated
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Saturday that 821 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 658 of those not fully vaccinated.
-
Young man stabbed and killed in an altercation in downtown Montreal
Two armed assaults left one man dead and two injured last night in Montreal.
-
Quebec judge refuses request to have only fully vaccinated jury members
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that, unlike in Ontario, the court cannot require jurors in a criminal trial to be fully vaccinated.
Kitchener
-
-
Waterloo Region adds 36 new COVID-19 cases; two new outbreaks
Waterloo Region reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the active case count continues to grow.
-
Northern Ontario
-
American couple donates large Dionne Quintuplets collection to Callander, Ont., museum
The Callander Bay Heritage Museum has received a 'treasured' collection of Dionne Quintuplets memorabilia as part of a large donation.
-
Sault Ste. Marie looking to become Canada's next music city
The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce is banking on local talent to help make its case for the Soo as a music destination.
-
Glencore heading to new depths with new 'Onaping Depth' project
Glencore vice-president Peter Xavier recently gave an update to what the mining giant is up to at the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce AGM in Copper Cliff. Among one of the big highlights was 'Onaping Depth,' a new ore body they're reaching at a cost of $1.3 billion.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man dead after Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP
A 51-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after crashing into a semi-trailer on the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.
-
Indigenous radio station celebrates 50 years
NCI-FM is celebrating 50 years on the air in Manitoba.
-
RCMP investigating death of teenager in Grand Rapids as homicide
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Grand Rapids, Man. after a 16-year-old male died on Thursday.
Regina
-
-
'Hit a critical point': SHA to temporarily slow elective procedures in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority's Emergency Operations Centre directed leaders and care teams to move to a second phase of surge plans that include a temporary slowdown of elective procedures province-wide.
-
Summer is ending, but this weekend is bringing the heat
Since we are about to officially close the doors on the summer 2021 season, our atmosphere decided to give us one last taste of the sun, wind and heat.
Saskatoon
-
1.6 kg of meth, weapons seized during vehicle search: Sask. RCMP
Humboldt RCMP have arrested and charged four people after seizing several drugs, ammunition and other prohibited items.
-
RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ death on Pelican Lake First Nation
Spiritwood RCMP are investigating a death that’s considered suspicious from earlier this week.
-
Northern Sask. holds Canada’s highest COVID-19 case rate by far, data shows
Saskatchewan’s far north COVID-19 case rate in the last seven days is sitting at 1,180 per 100,000 people – the highest across Canada.