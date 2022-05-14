Fire department extinguishes car fire in southwest Calgary

The Calgary Fire Department says it is investigating a fire that broke out in a vehicle parked near a southwest business.

Officials told CTV News that they were called to an auto repair shop on 58 Avenue S.W. for reports of a fire at about 6 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a car, parked behind the building, fully involved.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but the vehicle was completely destroyed in the incident.

The building itself suffered only minor damage, officials said.

No one was in the vehicle at the time and fire investigators are working to determine the cause.