Fire department extinguishes car fire in southwest Calgary

When the CFD responded to reports of a fire at a southwest business, they found a burning vehicle nearby. No one was inside it at the time. When the CFD responded to reports of a fire at a southwest business, they found a burning vehicle nearby. No one was inside it at the time.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia

The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina