Fire destroys under-construction condo building in Arbour Lake

A condo building under construction in Arbour Lake was destroyed by a fire on Friday evening.

The building, located in an unfinished condo complex on Arbour Lake Road N.W., was engulfed in heavy flames when firefighters arrived on the scene around 5:15 p.m.

The blaze generated a large amount of thick, black smoke that could be seen from across the city.

An under-construction condo complex in Arbour Lake engulfed in flames on April 5, 2024. (Source: @TanishaKaushall/X)

Multiple fire crews were called to the site.

The fire appeared to be contained as of 6 p.m., according to officials.

Since the complex was under construction, no occupants were living in the building yet.

According to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), 28 people were forced out of nearby homes due to embers and blowing smoke. They have since been allowed back home.

No injuries were reported.

The three-storey building was near the end of construction, but following the blaze is considered a total loss.

Police blocked off some nearby streets and advised the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to do their work.

Crews will be on scene overnight monitoring for hot spots.