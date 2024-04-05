Fire destroys under-construction condo building in Arbour Lake
A condo building under construction in Arbour Lake was destroyed by a fire on Friday evening.
The building, located in an unfinished condo complex on Arbour Lake Road N.W., was engulfed in heavy flames when firefighters arrived on the scene around 5:15 p.m.
The blaze generated a large amount of thick, black smoke that could be seen from across the city.
An under-construction condo complex in Arbour Lake engulfed in flames on April 5, 2024. (Source: @TanishaKaushall/X)
Multiple fire crews were called to the site.
The fire appeared to be contained as of 6 p.m., according to officials.
Since the complex was under construction, no occupants were living in the building yet.
According to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD), 28 people were forced out of nearby homes due to embers and blowing smoke. They have since been allowed back home.
No injuries were reported.
The three-storey building was near the end of construction, but following the blaze is considered a total loss.
Police blocked off some nearby streets and advised the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to do their work.
Crews will be on scene overnight monitoring for hot spots.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary expecting a little more snow over the weekend
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
Missing B.C. baby found safe, Amber Alert called off
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
Calgary murder victim's body found by police
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
'He wanted to provide,' wife of Canadian aid worker killed in Gaza says
The wife of a U.S.-Canadian aid worker who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza this week says her husband was a man who strived for peace.
OPP officer who saw jailhouse assault video comes forward, pushes for change
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is coming forward to share how he stumbled across a video of a troubling jailhouse assault, setting into motion a chain of events that would eventually result in a conviction but would also prove devastating to his mental health.
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Security footage catches hit-and-run driver checking vehicle for damage before leaving the scene
A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash Sunday was identified by police just hours after a video of them checking their car for damage was released.
-
'We deserve the truth': 16-year-old's family learning about his final day during manslaughter trial
It's been an emotional week for the family of a 16-year-old boy as they listened to details about an attack that led to his death.
-
Grid alert results in temporary outages for thousands of Edmontonians
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
Lethbridge
-
'Not pleased with the result': Lethbridge Hurricanes looking ahead to next season after first-round exit
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
-
'Hasn't lost its momentum': Green Shirt Day continues to inspire 6 years after Humboldt Broncos crash
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
-
Castle Mountain ski season makes a late comeback as resort set to close Sunday
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Arrest made in death of woman in South Vancouver; no charges announced yet
Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman who was found on a residential street in South Vancouver early Wednesday morning, CTV News has learned.
-
Some residents hesitant to return to CRAB Park following city’s cleanup
Some residents who were forced to move out of a Vancouver homeless encampment are skeptical to move back in following the city’s cleanup of the site.
-
Missing B.C. baby found safe, Amber Alert called off
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
Vancouver Island
-
How A.I. and underwater microphones are protecting whales in B.C.
On a two-kilometre stretch of Boundary Pass near Saturna Island, underwater microphones known as hydrophones are used to capture whales in action. It’s a practice that’s been in place for years, but newly implemented technology is helping give mariners a heads up when a whale could be in their path.
-
Missing B.C. baby found safe, Amber Alert called off
Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert issued for a baby who was allegedly abducted from B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.
-
B.C.’s first female lieutenant-governor, Iona Campagnolo, dies at 91
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed former B.C. lieutenant-governor Iona Campagnolo has died at the age of 91.
Saskatoon
-
Arcand finds new crime stats 'validating' for Emergency Wellness Centre
A day after detailed crime statistics were released for the two neighbourhoods immediately surrounding the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre, Chief Mark Arcand is marking the data as a win for the community.
-
Sask. teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
Regina
-
Regina's REAL required to pay feds $8M after CRA audit of pandemic relief program
A City of Regina memo posted on social media shows that Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be required to pay the federal government $8 million in wage subsidies stemming from a 2020 pandemic relief program it applied for.
-
Sask. teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
-
Okanese First Nation celebrates sod turning of $12M water treatment plant
Okanese First Nation celebrated the sod-turning of their new $12 million water treatment plant project on Friday.
Toronto
-
OPP officer who saw jailhouse assault video comes forward, pushes for change
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is coming forward to share how he stumbled across a video of a troubling jailhouse assault, setting into motion a chain of events that would eventually result in a conviction but would also prove devastating to his mental health.
-
Maple Leafs clinch playoff spot for eighth year in a row
The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice.
-
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
Montreal
-
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather to stay in caucus
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
-
Montreal public health warns of counterfeit hydromorphone pills after fatal overdose
Montreal public health authorities are warning about counterfeit opioid pills that have been linked to several overdoses, including one death.
-
Mother of Canadian aid worker rejects Israel's explanation for his death
The mother of a Canadian Army veteran killed during an attack on humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip this week is rejecting Israel's explanation for what happened.
Atlantic
-
Weekend of N.B. eclipse events lead into Monday’s big spectacle
A weekend of eclipse-related events across New Brunswick will lead into Monday’s big spectacle.
-
Some HRM vehicles now mounted with cameras to curb illegal parking
A modern tool to enforce parking tickets is coming to the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
First female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia announces retirement
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
'A problem for life': Students and staff react to University of Winnipeg cyberattack
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
-
Indigenous men acquitted of 1970's murder in Winnipeg now suing three levels of government
Two men who were acquitted of a 1973 murder in Winnipeg are now suing three levels of government for their wrongful convictions.
-
'It’s a horrible loss': Joint inquest wanted from families of men killed by Winnipeg police
The families of two men who were fatally shot by Winnipeg police are speaking out, calling for answers and support.
Ottawa
-
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
-
New pay system adds to administrative burden, Ottawa doctors say
Instead of seeing patients for a full day on Friday, Dr. Ramsey Hijazi closed his office.
-
Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Fires destroy northwestern Ont. First Nation band office, home
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
-
Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
Barrie
-
One person airlifted after 5-vehicle collision on Highway 9
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.
-
Woman, 18, facing second-degree murder charge in Orillia man's death granted bail
An 18-year-old woman facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an Orillia man in December walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Thursday morning.
-
Former Barrie councillor seeks millions in damages over alleged confidentiality breach
A former Barrie city councillor and mayoral candidate is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the City and an unnamed individual, alleging confidential information was released to the public, damaging his reputation.
Kitchener
-
Ont. paramedic killed in Swiss avalanche
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
-
Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
-
Business leaders get behind Waterloo Region's plan to buy up Wilmot farm land
A group of business leaders are weighing in on the Region of Waterloo’s controversial proposal to buy farm land in Wilmot Township – and they’re in favour of the plan.
London
-
McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
Parents on trial for allegedly sexually abusing their own children
A disturbing trial began Friday in a London, Ont. courtroom involving a couple accused of sexual abuse with their own children.
-
Residents worry about 'volatile' Richmond Row atmosphere after man dies in fight
A London, Ont. man has been charged with manslaughter after a fight on Richmond Row last week that led to another man’s death.
Windsor
-
Former student testifies against high school teacher in ongoing sex offence trial in Windsor
Ryan Turgeon, 39, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges against two complainants.
-
'We want everybody to be safe': Beefed up OPP presence for Monday’s eclipse
Essex County OPP are informing the public about several road closures planned for the solar eclipse due to the influx of people in the region.
-
One person suffers serious injuries after Wyandotte Street robbery
The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.