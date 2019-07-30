An Alberta fire safety company and 10 of its employees are facing 65 charges related to Alberta Fire Code violations and company officials say they are shocked by the allegations.

The charges against Premium Fire Protection Ltd. and its employees are related to the installation of life safety systems by unqualified and uncertified persons including:

Fire alarm and voice communications systems

Portable fire extinguishers

Special fire suppression systems

CTV News received a statement on behalf of Premium Fire Protection on Tuesday morning that said that the team was 'shocked to receive the alleged citations' and that the company's main priority is the 'safety and security of our clients and the communities in which we operate.'

“We are taking the allegations extremely seriously and are thoroughly examining each event in question,” said CEO Kurt Bertrand in the release. “Had the City of Calgary Fire Department contacted us or our employees, we would have provided verification of certification. Premium stands behind its work, and it is reaching out to its employees and its customers to provide them with appropriate assurances.”

The company said it has been operating since 1945 and that it is 'extremely disappointing that the City of Calgary Fire Department did not reach out to verify our employees’ professional certifications prior to releasing the citations publicly. This step would have prevented the unnecessary citations of our employees and our valued customers.'

The company says it will work with the fire department to ensure they have the 'necessary certification' to verify the company's 'dedication to professionalism and the highest standards of safety.'

Police say the charges are the result of a seven month investigation and that more charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing.

It is the first time that the Calgary Fire Department has laid charges of this type under the Alberta Fire Code.

Another 15 charges were also laid against several large retail outlets that retained that company’s services.

Premium Fire Protection Ltd. is based in Okotoks and has branches in Calgary, Edmonton, Moose Jaw, Regina, Yorkton, Brandon and Winnipeg, according to its website.