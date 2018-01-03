Police have arrested five people in connection with a pair of traffic stops that resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun, a sub-machine gun and various forms of ammunition and contraband.

Innisfail RCMP says they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on December 28 and found a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, face masks, break-in tools and a controlled substance.

Taylor Curl, 29, was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a tamper serial number and possession of a controlled substance.

In a second traffic stop that took place on January 1, Innisfail RCMP stopped a vehicle on Range Road 25 in Red Deer County.

During the stop, police spotted a prohibited gun magazine in plain view. A thorough search of vehicle uncovered a Suomi M31 sub-machine gun, two 36-round Suomi M31 magazines loaded with ammunition, two pistol magazines, nunchucks and other assorted ammunition.

Three people, Jeromy Arsenault, 25, of Rimbey, Steven Matson, 34, of Rimbey and Katelin Savard, 26, of Innisfail, have been charged with multiple firearms offences.

There is no information on court appearances for the suspects at this time.