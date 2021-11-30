First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Alberta, patient remains in quarantine

CALGARY -

The Alberta government has announced the province's first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw disclosed Alberta's first Omicron case during Tuesday afternoon's COVID-19 update.

"This case has been confirmed in a returning traveller from Nigeria and the Netherlands," said Hinshaw. "The individual tested positive while asymptomatic and I can confirm the individual has not left quarantine since their arrival from international travel."

According to Hinshaw, both they and their family have been informed of the positive test.

"At this time, this is the only confirmed case of Omicron in the province."

On Monday the province confirmed 156 Albertans were in quarantine after returning from travel in a country in southern Africa due to concerns regarding the potential spread of the altered Omicron variant.

"While it is important that we all continue to remain vigilant in the face of COVID-19 to protect ourselves and others, we don't want Albertans to be alarmed. As I mentioned yesterday, we anticipated the arrival of this variant in the province eventually based on what we have seen with other strains of COVID-19. We are well prepared for this eventuality and have the necessary tools in place to monitor this case and any potential spread of the variant."

In response to the variant, Canada has imposed a travel ban on several countries within southern Africa including South Africa, Estwatini, Leostho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Namibia.

As of Tuesday, there have also been confirmed Omicron cases in Ontario and Quebec.