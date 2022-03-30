First Glenbow at The Edison show set to open April 9

The first exhibit to be displayed in the Glenbow Museum satellite space has been revealed.

Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Momentwill open to the public April 9 at Glenbow at The Edison, where the museum is being housed while the main building undergoes a $120-million renovation.

The show features 200 works of art "by a generation of extraordinary women painters, photographers, weavers, bead workers, and sculptors, providing a cross-country survey of the art made by settler and Indigenous women during this pivotal time," read a release.

“At Glenbow, we are committed to sharing a more inclusive history of our arts and culture,” said president and CEO Nicholas R. Bell.

“This exhibition is a timely reconsideration of the urgent and powerful work of women who too often created in the shadow of their more celebrated counterparts, and a reminder that the limelight of our past has to expand. We still have so much to learn from these remarkable artists and workers. Glenbow is proud to inaugurate its satellite space with this empowering exhibition.”

The Glenbow has been closed since late 2021 while its building — recently renamed the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture — is being transformed.

An empty office suite in The Edison, at 150 Ninth Avenue S.W., has been converted into a Class A museum space complete with specialized HVAC systems and climate controls to protect the artworks and artifacts.

“MobSquad is excited to be supporting Glenbow's satellite space in The Edison, which will allow audiences to maintain a connection to Glenbow during this time of transformation,” said Arif Khimani, president and COO of MobSquad, the presenting sponsor for Glenbow at The Edison. “Calgarians and visitors will continue to have access to amazing art and culture experiences, in a location that contributes to a vibrant and resilient downtown.”

Uninvitedwill be on display from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until May 8. Admission is free, thanks to the support of the Calgary Downtown Association, but timed tickets must be reserved in advance, available on Glenbow's website.