First-round pick Bourgault scores, adds assist in Oilers pre-season win over Flames
Derek Ryan and first-round draft pick Xavier Bourgault had a goal and an assist each on Sunday night as the Edmonton Oilers opened the pre-season with a dominant 4-0 win over the Calgary Flames.
After a scoreless first period, Edmonton blew the game open with four straight in the second.
The 2021 first-rounder Bourgault set up Ryan's goal at 6:20 on the power play, which made it 2-0. Eight minutes later, Ryan returned the favour and set up Bourgault to make it 3-0.
Colton Sceviour, the third member of that line who is at camp on a professional tryout, had two assists.
James Hamblin and Brendan Perlini also scored for the Oilers.
Edmonton outshot Calgary 49-15 in the first game with fans at the Saddledome since the Flames played Vegas on March 8, 2020. But there were plenty of empty seats with the estimated crowd size around half of the normal capacity of 19,289.
In the first pre-season game for both teams, there was a lack of star power dressed from either side.
Calgary scratched its top two lines in camp, top defence pairing, and No. 1 goaltender Jacob Markstrom. The Oilers line-up - without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl among many other regulars -- boasted even less experience.
Flames veterans who did dress included Mikael Backlund and Milan Lucic. The latter was in the penalty box serving a four-minute roughing penalty for punching Devin Shore in the head twice, when Ryan walked out of the corner and beat starting goaltender Dan Vladar.
Ryan, 34, signed with Edmonton this past off-season as a free agent after playing the past three seasons with the Flames.
The Oilers made it 4-0 at 17:42 of the second when Perlini scored on his own rebound as he broke in off the left side.
Both teams split their goaltending. After Vladar was beaten twice on 23 shots, Adam Werner finished up for Calgary, making 24 stops.
For the Oilers, starter Stuart Skinner was perfect in his half of game action, stopping all eight shots he faced. Ilya Konovalov made seven saves in relief.
Another first-round pick with a strong game for the Oilers was defenceman Evan Bouchard, who led both teams with six shots while logging 22:05 in ice time and finishing a plus-2.
Selected 10th overall in 2018, the 21-year-old got into 14 games with Edmonton last season. He looks to make the jump to being a fixture in the line-up this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2021
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
BREAKING | Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's bloc in German vote
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel 's centre-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the long-time leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Chinese government initiated dialogue to release two Michaels: Canada's ambassador to the U.S.
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. says the Chinese government initiated the dialogue to release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, noting that the U.S. did not make the freedom of the two Canadians a condition of the deferred prosecution agreement reached with Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' sashays home with 10 Tony Awards
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical,' a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's hyperactive 2001 movie, won the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on a Sunday night when Broadway looked back to honour shows shuttered by COVID-19, mourn its fallen and also look forward to welcoming audiences again.
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to drummer
The Rolling Stones launched their pandemic-delayed "No Filter" tour Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis without their drummer of nearly six decades.
Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message
The Americans won back the Ryder Cup and perhaps a whole lot more Sunday, sending a strong message to Europe with a powerful performance from their youngest team in history.
Outcome uncertain as Japan's ruling party heads to vote on next PM
Japan's ruling party votes on Wednesday for the country's next prime minister in an election that has turned into the most unpredictable race since Shinzo Abe made a surprise comeback almost a decade ago, defeating a popular rival in a runoff.
3D-printed vaccine patch can offer painless, more effective immunization: study
A team of scientists have developed a 3D-printed vaccine patch as a painless way to immunize without the use of a needle while offering a better immune response, according to the study.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | New places for familiar councillors? More than new names to city's overhauled electoral wards
The redrawn boundaries attempt to better balance the population of each ward and shed the traditional numbering system for Indigenous ward names.
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton's new Indigenous ward names, explained
The City of Edmonton's 12 wards have new Indigenous names and re-designed boundaries.
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton election ward profile: Nakota Isga
Nakota Isga has three candidates in the 2021 municipal election, including incumbent Andrew Knack.
Vancouver
-
2 University of British Columbia students hit and killed by vehicle while walking on campus: RCMP
Police and emergency crews responded early Sunday morning to a serious crash at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus.
-
Vancouver police introduce 'visor cards' to facilitate communication with deaf residents
A new Vancouver Police Department initiative aims to improve communication between police and people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
-
BC SPCA aims to 'free up space' with half-price adoption event
British Columbians who've been thinking about adopting a new pet can do so for half price this week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. extending cap on fees food delivery services can charge through year's end
The B.C. government has extended rules limiting the fees that food delivery companies can charge that were originally put in place to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BC Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to fatal crash near Parksville
BC Highway Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Mid-Island Friday night.
-
BC SPCA aims to 'free up space' with half-price adoption event
British Columbians who've been thinking about adopting a new pet can do so for half price this week.
Atlantic
-
University taking disciplinary action in aftermath of rowdy party in Halifax Saturday night
Dalhousie University says it's taking disciplinary action against students who took part in a rowdy party Saturday night that drew thousands to the city's south end.
-
New Brunswick announces one COVID-19 related death; 82 new cases Sunday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19-related death, as well as 82 new cases on Sunday.
-
Mixed messaging as Nova Scotia prepares to enter Phase 5 in October
Nova Scotia is scheduled to move into Phase 5 of its recovery plan on October 4 if all goes according to plan.
Toronto
-
Toronto restaurant says it won't accept medical exemptions
A midtown Toronto restaurant says it will not accept unvaccinated guests inside, even if they have a medical exemption.
-
14-year-old boy dead after collision in East Gwillimbury, Ont.
A 14-year-old boy riding his bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle in East Gwillimbury Sunday afternoon, York Regional Police say.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 rates lower than expected due to public health measures: experts
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are lower than what many experts had expected by now, and while they point to a number of factors for the relative relief, they say now is not the time to ease up on those measures.
Ottawa
-
School-aged kids make up largest portion of active COVID case in Ottawa
Approximately 35 per cent of the 474 active cases in Ottawa right now are in those under 19-years-old.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board has highest staff COVID-19 vaccination rate in Ottawa
The high vaccination rate comes as the Ottawa Catholic School Board prepares to approve a new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all staff, visitors and volunteers on Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases in Ottawa up on Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 79 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.
Montreal
-
Tampa Bay Rays announce sign of Montreal future coming in the MLB playoffs
Baseball fans in Montreal will want to look on a right field wall of Tropicana Field during the MLB playoffs when the Tampa Bay Rays play, as a new sign will feature future plans the team has to split regular season games.
-
Man found dead after shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough
A man was found dead with bullet wounds Sunday afternoon following a shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, September 26, 2021
The CTV Montreal News at 6 p.m. has been pre-empted due to NFL football. Watch the broadcast above.
Kitchener
-
‘It was much more tame than normal’: Gathering restrictions temper homecoming weekend in Waterloo Region
Thousands of students and alumni came through Waterloo Region over the weekend to partake in homecomings at nearby universities, and Waterloo’s mayor said COVID-19 restrictions appear to have been obeyed.
-
Cambridge man runs 132 km to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation
A man from Cambridge ran 132 kilometres from Guelph to Goderich to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
-
Canadian Army Reserve training in Puslinch Township
About 40 Canadian Army Reserve soldiers from Guelph’s 11th Field Artillery Regiment have made a quarry in Puslinch Township their temporary training ground.
Northern Ontario
-
Volunteers gather to build the Batchewana First Nation teaching lodge
A special structure is going up behind the Anishinabek Discovery Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. A group of volunteers gathered over the weekend to build a teaching lodge, which will serve as a centre for traditional learning.
-
'Honoring Our Children Journey' makes stop in Sudbury
Four females from a Saskatchewan First Nation passed through Sudbury on Sunday as they bike to Ottawa for their 'Honoring Our Children Journey.'
-
'Run around, get dirty and get really tired': Fall Fun Days at Aidie Creek Gardens in Englehart
Fall Fun Days at Aidie Creek Gardens in Englehart, Ont. is all about being out on the farm.
Winnipeg
-
Pandemic-strapped downtown restaurants celebrate return of Jets hockey
Puck drop for the start of the Winnipeg Jets preseason at the Canada Life Centre isn't just exciting news for hockey fans but for restaurants in the downtown area too.
-
One dead after North End shooting Sunday morning
A man is dead after being shot in the North End early Sunday morning.
-
Survivor offers advice on how to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
As Canada prepares to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Thursday, the desire to hear from residential school survivors has soared across the country.
Regina
-
Sask. reports most active COVID-19 cases to date with 4,864
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.
-
Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
-
Terry Fox Run gets equine twist in Balgonie
For more than 25 years a woman in Balgonie, Sask. has been hosting an annual fundraiser for cancer research around the Terry Fox Run, with a new twist on the event.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at 3 Saskatoon elementary schools
On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared outbreaks at Chief Whitecap, Ernest Lindner and W.P. Bate Schools, according to a news release from Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).
-
'Worst crop since ‘88': Sask. farmers facing tough harvest
After scorching temperatures this past summer, farmers are wrapping up their harvest with the majority of them facing lower than expected yields.
-
Sask. reports most active COVID-19 cases to date with 4,864
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.