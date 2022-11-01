First signs of Movember sprouting up, right under the noses of Lethbridge residents

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Things could get a bit hairy over the next month.

Tuesday marked the beginning of Movember, the annual fundraiser for men’s health initiatives including battling prostate and testicular cancer.

The event has been around, somewhere in the world, for roughly 20 years.

However, this year will be the first Pronghorns director of athletics Neil Langevin takes part in.

While he’s never had either form of cancer, he has friends, family and acquaintances who have.

“I'm the same as many other people. My life has been impacted by prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health with a variety of acquaintances and friends,” Langevin said.

Pronghorns director of athletics Neil Langevin

While the campaign may have started just as a fundraiser for cancer, Langevin notes it’s turned into something much larger.

It’s also become a campaign to raise awareness for mental health issues facing men.

“Movember has kind of really morphed into something bigger than prostate and testicular cancer awareness. It now includes mental health and men's mental health specifically,” Langevin said.

While Langevin is raising money alone, there are others who have banded together to raise money.

At the Lethbridge MNP office, a group of employees will grow out their moustaches in support of Movember.

It’s become a long-standing office tradition.

“The group at MNP has been working with the Movember initiative for over 10 years at this point. The group has changed a little bit with who's in and amongst the group, but we've been working with that group for a long time,” said Ben Hennessey, one of those at MNP participating in Movember.

Ben Hennessey of Lethbridge MNP

Last year, the group managed to raise $2,900 for the Movember Foundation and are looking to improve on that figure with a goal this year of $3,500.

While he’s eager to be part of the Movember group, Hennessey admits growing a moustache is a challenge for him.

“I didn't shave this morning and had to get a bit of a head start. So I don't grow a great moustache, but I'm hopeful by the end of the month I can have something to work with,” Hennessey said.

For information on the Movember campaign and to donate, you can visit their website.