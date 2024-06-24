CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames along Edworthy Park embankment provide challenging fight for fire crews

    Fire crews battled a challenging blaze in the Edworthy Park area midday Monday.

    Smoke was seen and called in from the Foothills hospital and other nearby buildings shortly before noon, the Calgary Fire Department said.

    A fire department boat found flames on a steep embankment along the Douglas Fir Trail.

    Three engines and a pair of bush buggies eventually beat back the fire, attacking from above and below on the embankment.

    The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

