Flames announce new ECHL affiliate

The Calgary Flames announced Thursday that they have a new ECHL affiliate.

The team said in a release that they've entered into a deal with the Rapid City Rush for the 2022-23 season.

"The Calgary Flames are pleased to reach an affiliate agreement with the ECHL’s Rapid City Rush," said Flames assistant GM Brad Pascall. “Our organization prides itself on its ability to develop young prospects and was seeking a team with great ownership like Rapid City that shares our principles and objectives regarding player development. This affiliation with a hockey city like Rapid City, led by general manager and head coach Scott Burt, will be a great fit with the Calgary Flames."

The Flames previous ECHL affiliate for the past five seasons was the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Rush, who play out of South Dakota's secnd biggest city, were the ECHL affiliate for the Arizona Coyotes for the past three seasons.

Last season, the Rush finished 36-25-6-5, qualifying for the Kelly Cup playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. They beat the Allen Americans in the first round before losing to the Utah Grizzlies in six games in the second round.

"This is a big day within our organization," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "With the familiarity, trust, beliefs and vision we all share, we believe affiliating with Calgary was the right move for us. We aim to help develop young prospects and seasoned players to help them reach their dream of competing at the highest level.

"We will continue to build our culture and winnings ways to make the Black Hills proud. Partnering with Calgary helps bring us one step closer to our goals."