CALGARY — Flames' defenceman TJ Brodie won’t be in the lineup Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

Brodie collapsed and went into convulsions after a drill in practice last week.

Head coach Bill Peters had this update after Tuesday’s morning skate:

"Brodie continues to get testing done. It’s all coming back positive and good. All the results have been good but there's still some testing and some results," he said.

Brodie is not the only veteran who won’t play against the Avalanche: Sam Bennett is out week to week with an upper body injury and Travis Hamonic won’t play Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Brandon Davidson will make his Flames debut against the Avalanche and so will Zac Rinaldo, who was called up from Stockton. Tobias Reider was sent down.

Flames and Avalanche, puck drop is 7:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.