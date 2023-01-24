Flames edge Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT in Johnny Gaudreau's return to Saddledome

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, left, looks on as Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane celebrates his team's win in overtime NHL hockey action in Calgary, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, left, looks on as Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane celebrates his team's win in overtime NHL hockey action in Calgary, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen spectacles like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina