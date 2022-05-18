Flames families having fun taking in the playoffs

Johnny Gaudreau was the hero for the Calgary Flames on Sunday night. His overtime goal against the Dallas Stars sent the Flames to the next round against the Edmonton Oilers for the first playoff Battle of Alberta since 1991.

It was the biggest goal of Gaudreau's career and he says he'll never forget it.

"That was pretty crazy. The last game was pretty special," Gaudreau told a packed media availability after Wednesday's morning skate.

"You've got to forget about it real quick now and get ready for this series."

THE GAUDREAU FAMILY IS HERE

According to “Johnny Hockey”, forgetting about what happened is easier said than done within the Gaudreau clan.

"All of my family members just keep texting me everyday about it so it's hard to forget about it," he laughed.

"You know they're so excited for me and a lot of them are going to have the opportunity to come out and watch a couple of games here for round two."

TKACHUK'S RAMPING UP THE FUN

The big question, can the Gaudreau's match the Tkachuk's when it comes to having fun.

Matthew's brother Brady, who plays for the Ottawa Senators, has become quite a legend in these parts for partying hard and having fun with the fans.

The younger Tkachuk even celebrated Sunday night’s winning goal by lifting a young fan onto his shoulders.

Matthew isn't surprised his brother is having so much fun and still isn't sure where the kid came from.

"No, I'm surprised his parents let him go on Brady's shoulders," Tkachuk said.

"I think that was just – I don't know, just kind of spur of the moment kind of thing." he laughed.

MAKING NEW MEMORIES

As much as they all enjoyed the series over the Stars, Gaudreau and Tkachuk are hoping they can make even more memories against the Oilers in the Battle of Alberta and keep the families around for a while. Tkachuk says it's fun that this rivalry is really starting heating up.

"You know obviously the last few years with both teams playing a lot better and you know maybe meeting each other in the playoffs and here we are."

"I think it's exciting, We're excited to be here. We're excited to move onto round two," Gaudreau said.

"At the end of the day you know it's another hockey game. It's Game 1 and we've got to be prepared for that."