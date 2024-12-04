CALGARY
    • Flames forward Kirkland out for season after undergoing ACL surgery

    Calgary Flames center Justin Kirkland (52), left, looks to pass as Seattle Kraken defenseman William Borgen (3) moves in during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Kent, Wash.
    Justin Kirkland will miss the remainder of the NHL season after undergoing surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament, the team announced Wednesday.

    Kirkland was injured in Calgary's 5-2 loss at Columbus on Friday.

    He left the game in the first period after logging 1:05 of ice time.

    Kirkland had two goals and six assists in 21 games this season.

    He is the second Flame to sustain a season-ending ACL injury after forward Anthony Mantha three weeks ago.

    The Flames host St. Louis on Thursday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

