CALGARY -- October 18 will be a Monday night unlike any other in Calgary.

That's because the Calgary Flames will kick off the home portion of the 2021-22 NHL season against the Anaheim Ducks the same night the city elects a new mayor.

No matter who the new mayor is, the Flames 2021-22 season will mark a return to a more familiar terrain, after a pandemic season where their only opponents were other Canadian teams.

The upcoming season includes four games against each divisional opponent with the exception of Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Kings, who they'll play three times each.

On New Year's Eve the Flames host the Winnipeg Jets, not long after welcoming home former captain Mark Giordano and his new team the Seattle Kraken on December 23rd.

In between those two games, the Oilers make their first appearance at the Saddledome Dec. 27th.

For more information on purchasing 2021-22 season tickets, please join the Hot House Official Ticket Wait List at https://www.nhl.com/flames/tickets/season-tickets or call the Calgary Flames customer service team at (403) 777-4646 (option 1).

Single game ticket on sale dates will be announced at a later date.

None of the mayoral candidates have promised a playoff spot for the Flames, who missed in 2021.