CALGARY -- The Dallas Stars defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime Sunday, on a goal by Stars defenceman John Klingberg.

The winning goal came late in the first overtime, after the Stars forced overtime with 11.9 seconds remaining in the third period.

It was a heartbreaker for the Flames, in particular goaltender Cam Talbot, who faced 62 shots and performed brilliantly.

Sam Bennett had two goals and an assist. Tobias Rieder had another shorthanded goal, his third of the series, on a brilliant setup from Mikael Backlund that gave the Flames the lead.

For the Stars, Joel Pavelski had a hat trick, including one with 11 seconds remaining that tied the game 4-4, a couple minutes after an apparent tying goal was waived off due to goalie interference by Cory Perry.

The Stars outshot the Flames 21-6 in the third, applying heavy pressure on Talbot, in large part because of five power plays.

The Flames were again missing Matthew Tkachuk, with no word on when he might be back.

Game Five is Tuesday in Edmonton