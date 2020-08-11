CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames have temporarily halted their 50/50 game day draws due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The team announced the move in an email sent to season ticket holders Tuesday.

"Thank you Flames fans for your support of the Calgary Flames Foundation's 50/50 program. It is necessary to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, we must postpone our online 50/50 raffle until further notice.

"We will continue to work alongside our software partner to enhance our online 50/50 system and ensure we can deliver a positive experience for Flames fans. We appreciate your patience and hope you will participate in future game day draws."

The team has not indicated whether the postponement of 50/50 draws is related to the issues that the Edmonton Oilers have experienced with their draws but team officials confirm that both organizations use the same software partner.

Recent Flames draws have not drawn the same level of interest or volume as last week's Oilers raffles with massive jackpots. The Oilers draw scheduled for Aug. 7, considered the largest 50/50 raffle in sports history, had a $15.2 million jackpot but was postponed after some fans who purchased tickets were charged multiple times. Fans have until Thursday to request a refund ahead of the rescheduled draw.

The winner of the Flames Aug. 6 50/50 draw collected just over $895,000.

Candice Goudie, the Calgary Flames executive director of charitable foundations and community investments, confirms the Calgary Flames Foundation continues to accept donations through its website as it does year round.

The Flames had planned to host a game day 50/50 draw for Tuesday afternoon's opening round series opener against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT.