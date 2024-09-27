Flames send 2024 9th overall pick Zayne Parekh back to OHL

The Calgary Flames have assigned 2024 ninth-overall pick Zayne Parekh back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The 18-year-old defenceman will play the 2024-25 season with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit – the defending Memorial Cup champions.

On Thursday, the Flames also sent their other 2024 first-round pick Matvei Gridin back to junior, to play with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Additionally, they reassigned Andrew Basha, the team's 2024 second-round pick, 41st overall, to the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Flames have six goalies, 16 defencemen and 31 forwards remaining on their pre-season roster, as of Friday.

Calgary will take on the Vancouver Canucks in their next pre-season game on Saturday at 7 p.m. MDT.

The Flames' regular season schedule begins on Oct. 9 in Vancouver. They will have their home opener on Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers.