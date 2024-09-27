CALGARY
    • Flames send 2024 9th overall pick Zayne Parekh back to OHL

    Calgary Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh (89) warms up before a preseason NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Calgary Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh (89) warms up before a preseason NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
    The Calgary Flames have assigned 2024 ninth-overall pick Zayne Parekh back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

    The 18-year-old defenceman will play the 2024-25 season with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit – the defending Memorial Cup champions.

    On Thursday, the Flames also sent their other 2024 first-round pick Matvei Gridin back to junior, to play with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

    Additionally, they reassigned Andrew Basha, the team's 2024 second-round pick, 41st overall, to the Medicine Hat Tigers.

    The Flames have six goalies, 16 defencemen and 31 forwards remaining on their pre-season roster, as of Friday.

    Calgary will take on the Vancouver Canucks in their next pre-season game on Saturday at 7 p.m. MDT.

    The Flames' regular season schedule begins on Oct. 9 in Vancouver. They will have their home opener on Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

