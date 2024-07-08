CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fleurs de Villes' whimsical floral creations depict country music icons

    Visitors to the Calgary Stampede are seeing country music legends like never before.

    "We want to share floral love around the world," said Fleurs de Villes co-founder Karen Marshall.

    The Fleurs de Villes exhibit in the BMO Centre features life-sized country music icons depicted in whimsical floral creations – from man in black Johnny Cash to Dolly Parton in her coat of many colours.

    "From birth to death, every major life event – happy or sad – is marked with flowers and when we can bring people together and tell stories through flowers, it's such a joyful experience that keeps us going," said Marshall.

