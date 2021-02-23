CALGARY -- Monday was all over the map. Between the meteor at 6:23 and the thundersnow in the 9 o'clock hour, we were kept busy! I chatted yesterday about that cold frontal passage that was expected to rip by, and it generated quite the light show.

Here's a quick breakdown on how thundersnow develops:

On to today: there ARE forecast models displaying marginal instability this afternoon. It's a small chance, but perhaps more of that fancy thundersnow could roil off the foothills in a spot or two. But it's a small chance. Otherwise, we're looking at one to two centimetres of fresh snow on the ground by tomorrow morning.

Otherwise, our upper air is lilting in from the northwest for a couple of days, which brings about cool conditions – heaven forbid I call it "cold!" I wouldn't believe it if I said it, compared to what else February has had on offer. By Thursday, westerly wind returns for a little bit.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Snow showers

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -4 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: building flurries, low -4 C

Friday:

PM snow showers

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: more snow, low -12 C

Saturday:

AM flurries

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: more snow, low -8 C

Photos today are from one heck of a birder, Patrice, who captured these Bohemian Waxwings!

And Marni, enjoying a day at Sunshine Village:

