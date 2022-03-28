Folk festival set to return to Prince's Island Park July 21

Folkies, circle April 11 on your Google calendars.

That's the day The Calgary Folk Music Festival will hold a 48-hour flash sale of four-day passes for the annual festival, which hasn't been annual since 2019 due to the pandemic.

There was a variation on the festival staged over several weekends in 2021, with distanced seating and a limited lineup.

This year's festival will take place July 21-24 at Prince's Island Park.

The lineup will be announced April 27, although a few names will be teased April 11.

Tickets will formally go on sale April 29.

The 2019 lineup included The Mekons, Rheostatics, Asleep at the Wheel, Sheila E., Samantha Savage Smith, iskwe, Ndidi O, the Strumbellas, Colter Wall, and Mdou Moctar.

Folk festival newsletter subscribers will receive a special discount code in their email the morning of the pre-sale.